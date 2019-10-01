BillPollockShow – “Beverages, Burfict and Baseball” (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

A preview of tonight’s NL Wild Card game between the Nationals and Brewers. Hear from former Mizzou pitcher Max Scherzer and former Royals World Series winner Lorenzo Cain.

As far as the Cardinals playoff rotation…do you pitch Wainwright in Game 4 or bring back Mikolas on short rest?

The Oakland Raiders lose a team captain who is suspended for the season after a nasty helmet to helmet hit.

A beverage cart goes wild at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport and nearly crashes into a plane.