Former U.S. Secretary of State to pay visit to Missouri on Tuesday

Former Secretary of State John Kerry is paying a visit to Missouri tomorrow. He’s scheduled to speak at Powell Hall in St. Louis as part of the Maryville University St. Louis Speakers Series. He plans to talk about bringing people together to solve big problems and how climate change affects jobs and competition.

In 2004, Kerry lost Missouri as the Democratic nominee for president. Kerry served as United States Secretary of State during President Barack Obama’s second term.

The St. Louis event gets underway Tuesday at 8 p.m.

