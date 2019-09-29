WATCH: Royals rally in late innings to end Ned Yost era with a win–“I love you guys”

Ryan O’Hearn’s RBI double in the eighth and Brett Phillips sacrifice fly in the ninth rallied the Royals to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on the final day of the season for Kansas City. It also marked the end of Ned Yost’s ten-year managerial run for the Royals who finish the 2019 season with 103 losses.Down 3-0 in the bottom of the first, Jorge Soler hit his 48th homer of the year, the most ever in MLB history for a Cuban-born player in one season. Soler also finishes as the American League’s top home run hitter and third in MLB behind Mets rookie Pete Alonso’s 53 and Eugenio Suarez’ 49 of the Reds.

Ned Yost: “I wanted this last homestand to be able to say thank you to the city of Kansas City. Thank you to our fans. I love you guys” #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/5EgjF5lL2f — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) September 29, 2019