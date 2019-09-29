Mahomes misses record, but Chiefs improve to 4-0

Patrick Mahomes failed to throw a touchdown pass on Sunday for just the fourth time in his career. His streak of throwing at least two TD passes is over at 14 games, one short of the NFL record. Peyton Manning holds that NFL record at 15. Mahomes becomes the first QB before the age of 25 to lead a team to two 4-0 starts. The Chiefs held off the Lions for a 34-30 win in Detroit.

Darrel Williams’ one-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds left was the game winner. On that winning drive, Mahomes completed a pass on 4th and 8. Mahomes was 24 of 42 for 315 yards and ran for a career high 56 yards.

The Chiefs scored a 100-yard touchdown on a fumble return after Lions running back Kerryon Johnson fumbled near the Chiefs goal line. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland picked up the ball in what looked more like a rugby scrum, and ran the length of the field for the TD.