Flaherty gets the ball on Sunday Cardinals hold one game lead over Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is making a decision that

will be scrutinized ahead of the playoffs. Shildt was hoping to save

Jack Flaherty (10-8, 2.85 ERA) to pitch the first postseason game, but he will start him

Sunday instead.

Flaherty has a 0.97 ERA in five September starts after posting a

0.71 ERA in August. Opponents have hit .198, .145 and .122 against

him in the last three months.

The Cubs will start Derek Holland who last started a game on May 9th.

Joe Maddon has also used Pedro Strop, Steve Cishek, Brad Wieck and Kyle Ryan

two straight games in this series. Their availability is in question.

Flaherty has allowed 60 earned runs. 18 of those have come against Milwaukee.

Having Flaherty pitch today, would set up Miles Mikolas for the one-game playoff with the Brewers if needed.

Mikolas struck out ten in his last start against the Brewers on Aug. 27.

Cardinals catch a break because they can still pitch Flaherty twice in the NLDS on regular four days rest.

He could pitch Game 2 on Friday, Game 5 on Wednesday.

CUBS 8, CARDINALS 6

The Cardinals push for a Central division title will come down

to the final day of the regular season following a loss to Chicago.

Adam Wainwright (14-10) allowed four homers for the first time in

his career, but the Cardinals maintained a one-game lead over

Milwaukee for the NL Central lead when the Brewers lost 3-2 in 10

innings at Colorado. If the teams are tied after Sunday’s regular

season finales, they will play a tiebreaking Game 163 in St. Louis

on Monday.

ROCKIES 3, BREWERS 2

DENVER (AP) – Milwaukee closer Josh Hader gave up a tying home run

with two outs in the ninth inning and

Trevor Story led off the Colorado 10th with his 35th home run,

connecting against Matt Albers (8-6).