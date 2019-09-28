MissouriNet High School Football Roundup 9/27/19

Affton 56, Bayless 7
Appleton City/Montrose 70, Chilhowee High School 28
Appleton City/Montrose 70, Leeton/Chilhowee 28
Archie 36, Jasper 0
Ava 44, Salem 16
Blair Oaks 56, Eldon 6
Blue Springs 35, Blue Springs South 17
Blue Valley, Kan. 21, Rockhurst 14
Bolivar 28, Center 12
Boonville 35, Osage 14
Bowling Green 20, South Callaway 10
Buffalo 42, Warsaw 6
Cabool 27, Mountain Grove 0
California 33, Versailles 30
Camdenton 57, Hillcrest 7
Cardinal Ritter 70, Tolton Catholic 14
Carl Junction 56, Ozark 20
Caruthersville 48, Portageville 6
Cassville 21, East Newton 7
Central (Cape Girardeau) 33, Sikeston 0
Central (Park Hills) 31, Ste. Genevieve 14
Centralia 34, Brookfield 0
Chaminade 50, Jefferson City 21
Charleston 24, Kelly 10
Christian Brothers College 45, St. Louis University 14
Clark County 38, South Shelby 0
Cole Camp 46, Sherwood 12
Crest Ridge 26, Wellington-Napoleon 21
Cuba 30, St. James 13
Cuba 30, St. James 13
DeSmet 52, Vianney 14
DeSoto 38, Festus 20
Dexter 32, Doniphan 0
Drexel 51, Osceola 6
East (Kansas City) 50, Central Academy(Kansas City) 20
East Atchison 54, Rock Port 8
East Prairie 35, Malden 30
El Dorado Springs 46, Butler 14
El Dorado, Kan. 44, University Academy 8
Eureka 56, Parkway South 7
Fair Grove 56, Stockton/Sheldon 12
Farmington 49, Poplar Bluff 20
Fayette 21, Westran 18
Fox 49, Oakville 21
Francis Howell 42, Troy Buchanan 24
Ft. Zumwalt North 63, Ft. Zumwalt South 0
Ft. Zumwalt West 45, Francis Howell North 6
Grain Valley 41, Winnetonka 20
Hallsville 33, Southern Boone County 21
Hayti 34, Central (New Madrid County) 30
Helias Catholic 47, St. Francis Borgia 7
Hermann 46, Owensville 38, OT
Hillsboro 25, Windsor (Imperial) 13
Holt 45, Francis Howell Central 7
Jackson 56, Battle 12
Jefferson (Festus) 54, Crystal City 0
Joplin 48, Branson 7
Kennett 45, North County 6
Kickapoo 33, Rolla 7
Kirkwood 38, Pattonville 17
Knob Noster 65, Carrollton 7
Ladue Horton Watkins 43, Clayton 0
Lafayette (Wildwood) 35, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 7
Lathrop 47, West Platte 0
Lawson 41, North Platte 6
Lee’s Summit Community Christian 48, Skyline 38
Lexington 46, Holden 16
Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 66, Rich Hill/Hume 42
Liberty (Mountain View) 35, Willow Springs 12
Lincoln 49, Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 12
Lincoln College Prep 30, Pembroke Hill 7
Living Word Christian School 42, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 14
Lockwood/Golden City 54, Pleasant Hope 16
Lone Jack/Kingville 35, St. Paul Lutheran 14
Lutheran (St. Charles) 54, St. Charles 0
Lutheran North 90, Lutheran South 8
Marionville 42, Diamond 13
Marquette 37, Lindbergh 14
Marshall 48, Fulton 8
Marshfield 42, Hollister 21
Maryville 61, Cameron 0
McDonald County 35, Nevada 0
Mehlville 38, Seckman 14
Mexico 62, Clinton 6
Mid-Buchanan 35, Penney 0
Miller 55, Ash Grove 0
Moberly 42, Macon 32
Monett 46, Logan-Rogersville 14
Monroe City 22, Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 0
Montgomery County 44, Mark Twain 16
Mound City-Craig 48, North Nodaway/West Nodaway 0
Mt. Vernon 46, Aurora 0
Nixa 20, Neosho 6
Norborne/Hardin Central 56, Braymer/Breckenridge 6
North Callaway 60, Van-Far/Community 20
North Shelby 46, North Andrew 36
Odessa 42, Oak Grove 10
Orchard Farm 47, Winfield 26
Orrick 74, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 14
Parkway North 21, Parkway Central 13
Pierce City 56, Forsyth 0
Potosi 24, Fredericktown 21
Raytown 48, Ruskin 6
Reeds Spring 28, Springfield Catholic 15
Republic 48, Willard 43
Rock Bridge 39, Hickman High School 8
Rockwood Summit 34, Parkway West 14
Sarcoxie 52, Greenfield 0
Savannah 58, Benton 14
Schuyler County 50, Louisiana 20
Scotland County 46, Salisbury 6
Seneca 15, Lamar 11
Slater 48, Tipton 6
Smithville 48, Smith-Cotton 0
South Harrison 26, Maysville/Winston 21
South Holt-Nodaway Holt 48, DeKalb 18
Southwest (Livingston County) 48, Stewartsville/Osborne 0
St. Charles West 49, Warrenton 21
St. Clair 32, Union 12
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 33, St. Dominic 14
St. Michael 38, Southeast 14
St. Pius X (Festus) 41, Herculaneum 0
St. Vincent 40, Perryville 21
Sullivan 28, Pacific 12
Thayer 47, Houston 0
Timberland 56, Ft. Zumwalt East 14
Trinity 48, Duchesne 0
Valle Catholic 55, Grandview (Hillsboro) 18
Washington 22, Liberty (Wentzville) 15
Waynesville 77, Central (Springfield) 0
Webb City 32, Carthage 7
Webster Groves 48, Ritenour 7
West Plains 36, Lebanon 35
Windsor 45, Strafford 20
Worth County 42, King City 6
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 42, King City/ Union Star 6
Wright City 20, Clopton/Elsberry 14
MissouriNet High School Football Roundup 9/27/19
Affton 56, Bayless 7