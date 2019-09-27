Missouri ag group head: “Corn growers on level playing field with Japan deal”

The president of the Missouri Corn Growers Association says a U.S deal with Japan will put corn farmers on a level playing field. Mark Scott was on the recent trip to Japan with the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

“U.S. corn fed beef and pork, that was at a 12% disadvantage. So, it’ll increase meat exports to Japan. In turn, it’ll increase need for corn here,” Scott says.

According to the Missouri Agriculture Department, Japan is the third highest export market, accounting for $209 million. Scott says Japanese people love U.S. pork and beef and especially the marbling in the beef.

“They have big displays of American beef. You know, they’re pushing the American beef product over there,” he says.

Scott says with all the things going on in Washington, D.C., Missouri Corn is concerned about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement not coming up for a vote.