BillPollockShow – Chiefs look to go 4-0 in Detroit. We breakdown the bigger games of the NFL weekend (PODCAST)

Jeff Parles, our NFL expert predicts five of the top games this weekend.

(Detroit, MI) — The Kansas City Chiefs bring their explosive offense to Ford Field to face the Lions Sunday. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes as the Chiefs held off the Ravens 33-28 last week at Arrowhead Stadium. The 3-and-0 Chiefs scored four times in the second quarter for the second game in-a-row. The Lions head into the game 2-0-and-1 after beating the Eagles 27-24 in Philly. Quarterback Mathew Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones and Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score. The only blemish on the Lions record is a Week One tie at Arizona.

(Atlanta, GA) — The Falcons return to Mercedes-Benz stadium to host the Titans after another tough road loss. Atlanta came up short in Indianapolis, falling to the Colts 27-24 in Week Three. Quarterback Matt Ryan threw three second-half touchdown passes, but it wasn’t enough to erase a 17-point halftime deficit. The Titans will try to snap a two-game skid after their big Week One win at Cleveland. Tennessee will have 10 days of preparation coming off last Thursday’s 20-7 loss to Jacksonville. It’s the Titans third road game in the first four weeks of the season.

(Chicago, IL) — The Vikings have not forgotten how their 2018 season ended. The Chicago Bears came to Minnesota and won the December 30th finale 24-10 to knock the Vikings out of the playoff picture with an 8-7-and-1 record. The Bears advanced, while the Vikings went home. The two NFC North Division rivals meet again Sunday at Solider Field. Both teams are 2-and-1. Chicago relies on a dominant defense, forcing five turnovers in Week Three to beat the Redskins. The Vikings jumped out to a 21-0 lead to beat the Raiders 34-14 last week.

(New Orleans, LA) — The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints clash in primetime action at the Superdome on Sunday Night Football. Dallas is off to a hot start at 3-and-0 behind quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys QB has tossed for 920 yards and nine touchdowns through three games. Ezekiel Elliott has been equally as dangerous with 289 yards on the ground and a couple of scores. The Saints without Drew Brees went on the road and defeated the Seahawks last weekend. Teddy Bridgewater threw for two scores in place of Brees in the victory. New Orleans is 2-and-1 and atop the NFC South.