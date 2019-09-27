BillPollockShow – Cardinals control their own destiny. Beat the reeling Cubs and they win the Central (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

(Pittsburgh, PA) — The Pirates built a 7-0 lead in the fifth inning and held off the Cubs 9-5 to complete a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh. Jose Osuna drove in a pair with a triple in the first and two more scored on a Pablo Osuna double in the third. Joe Musgrove fanned eight over six innings of three-run ball for his 11th win. It’s the first Bucs’ sweep of the Cubs since April 2017. Ian Happ drove in two with a double in the sixth and Tony Kemp had an RBI double in a two-run seventh for Chicago. Jose Quintana took the loss, the Cubs’ ninth in-a-row.

>>Cardinals Host Cubs

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals host the Cubs tonight for the start of the crucial final series of the season. Dakota Hudson opposes Chicago’s Alec Mills. St. Louis holds a one-game lead in the National League Central over Milwaukee with three games remaining. The Cards’ magic number to clinch the division is three, so the earliest they could clinch is tomorrow.

Our baseball expert Jeff Wilder breaks down the final weekend and discusses why Milwaukee will have a hard time winning in Colorado which should increase the chances of a Cardinals division.