MLB recaps: Cardinals can clinch Central Division at home. MRI for Wacha. Braves too much for Royals

>>Diamondbacks Top Cardinals

(Phoenix, AZ) — Wilmer Flores homered and drove in four runs as the Diamondbacks topped the Cardinals 9-7 in Phoenix. Arizona scored seven runs in the sixth inning to surge past St. Louis. Adam Jones, Nick Ahmed and Tim Locastro also drove in runs for the Diamondbacks. Merrill Kelly gave up five runs over six innings but picked up the win for Arizona, which secured its third straight winning season. Randy Arozarena hit his first career home run for the Cardinals. Junior Fernandez gave up four runs in relief to take the loss for St. Louis, which has lost two straight.

Michael Wacha left in the second inning after only 43 pitches with a shoulder injury. The tightness is being described as a mild strain.

>>Braves Destroy Royals

(Kansas City, MO) — Josh Donaldson doubled three times and drove in four Atlanta runs to dismantle the Royals 10-2 in Kansas City. Dansby Swanson had four hits and two RBI for the Braves, who earned their 97th win. Atlanta reliever Luke Jackson struck out all four batters he faced to pick up the win. Meibrys Viloria and Nicky Lopez drove in the KC runs. Jacob Barnes allowed three of the five batters he faced to score to take the loss. The Royals fell to 58-and-101.

>>Brewers, Braun Slam Reds To Clinch Playoff Berth

(Cincinnati, OH) — Ryan Braun belted a grand slam in a six-run first inning as the Brewers bashed the Reds 9-2 in Cincinnati. Eric Thames and Keston Hiura also connected for Milwaukee, which clinched at least a wild card berth in the National League. Jordan Lyles pitched five innings of two-run ball for his 12th win. The Brewers have won six in-a-row and 17 of their last 19 games. Tyler Mahle didn’t survive the third and took the loss for Cincinnati. Eugenio Suarez smacked his 49th home run for the Reds, who lost their third straight.

>>Greinke Flirts With No-No, Astros Blank Mariners

(Seattle, WA) — Zack Greinke fell two outs shy of a no-hitter as the Astros blanked the Mariners 3-0 in Seattle. Greinke allowed back-to-back singles to Austin Nola and Tim Lopes in the ninth before Will Harris closed out the game. Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez doubled in runs in the first for Houston and Kyle Tucker tacked on a solo homer in the ninth. The Astros have won nine-of-10 and on the verge of clinching home field advantage in the AL playoffs. Yusei Kikuchi took the loss for Seattle, its third straight. Dee Gordon drew a walk in the sixth inning to break up the perfect game.

>>Twins Win, Wrap Up Division Title

(Detroit, MI) — Randy Dobnak allowed one hit over six innings as the Twins beat the Tigers 5-1 in Detroit. The Twins clinched the AL Central championship with the victory and the Indians’ loss to the White Sox. Luis Arraez and Eddie Rosario hit two-run homers for Minnesota, which is 98-and-60. Jeimer Candelario doubled home the Detroit run in the first inning. Drew VerHagen was charged with the loss for Detroit, which dropped to 46-and-111.