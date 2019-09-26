Missouri leaders respond to U.S. and Japan reaching initial trade deal

Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says Japan is a country holding a lot of promise for American agriculture. She’s responding to news about the U.S. and Japan coming to a preliminary trade agreement. According to the department, Japan is the third highest export market, accounting for $209 million.

Gov. Mike Parson says the deal would also improve digital trade.

In a statement from Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, he says the deal would reduce or toss out tariffs on $7 billion in U.S. ag products. Blunt says he hopes the step will pave the way for a comprehensive trade agreement with Japan.

