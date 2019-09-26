Columbia College volleyball player dies after fall from ladder

Columbia College volleyball player Shelby Meyer died in early Saturday morning while attempting to climb to the roof of an apartment building. According to a Columbia police report, Meyer was attempting to climb a ladder to the roof of an apartment building and fell. She was transported to a local emergency room but died as a result of her injuries.

Meyer, of Festus, Missouri, had joined the Columbia Cougars volleyball team this fall after transferring from Mineral Area Community College.

She had played in all of the Cougars’ 12 games this season, and led the team in digs.