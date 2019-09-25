120 dead dogs found on rural Missouri property; kennels stacked three-five high

A west-central Missouri woman has posted bond, after more than 100 dead dogs were allegedly discovered on her Cole Camp property.

49-year-old Tiffany Lynn Woodington is charged in Benton County Circuit Court with ten counts of felony animal abuse. Judge Mark Brandon Pilley set bond at $100,000, and online court records indicate Woodington has posted bond.

Animal abuse is a class E felony, in Missouri.

Her next court appearance is set for Tuesday morning at 8 in Warsaw, before Judge Pilley.

Prosecutors in Benton County charged Woodington after about 120 dead dogs were discovered on her Cole Camp property, between a house and an abandoned school bus. Our Springfield television partner KOLR-10 reports Benton County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Humane Society searched the property, and found kennels stacked three to five high.

KOLR-10 reports 38 other dogs and cats were found alive, but several of them have had to be euthanized.

