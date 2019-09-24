Missouri teachers using new standards in two subjects

The state’s K through 12 public school districts are referencing a different set of fine arts and computer science standards. The guidelines were adopted this year by the Missouri Board of Education.

Coursework in theatre, music and dance are a priority. The fine arts measures also expand the definition of arts to include animation, film, and gaming development and interactive and computer-based art-making.

Many of the computer science guidelines do not a require a computer to learn, particularly at the lower elementary levels, and are incorporated across other subjects. They could be studied through what is referred to as “unplugged activities”, which involve critical thinking and understanding algorithms.

The cost to districts will depend on the way they choose to apply the standards.

