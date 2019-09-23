Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook
What a weekend for sports winners in Missouri! Chiefs, Tigers and Cardinals.
Plus idiot coaching moves in the NFL
Your source for Missouri News and Sports
By Bill Pollock
Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook
What a weekend for sports winners in Missouri! Chiefs, Tigers and Cardinals.
Plus idiot coaching moves in the NFL