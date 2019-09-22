Hearing on illegal slot machines expected to draw crowd to Missouri Capitol (AUDIO)

Missouri House officials are expecting a crowd to attend an October public hearing at the Statehouse in Jefferson City about alleged illegal slot machines, and are urging those who want to testify to call ahead.

House Special Interim Committee on Gaming Chairman Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, tells Missourinet the committee will take public testimony on October 10 at noon.

“And I think we’re going to hear some of the stories on how we can fix it, what we can do and what we can and what we shouldn’t do,” Chairman Shaul says.

Shaul says the illegal machines “are everywhere” in the state and in his district in eastern Missouri’s Jefferson County.

They can be found in bars, restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores. Chairman Shaul tells Missourinet illegal slot machines cost Missouri education at least $50 million in 2018.

“But I think what we have to worry about is not what happened last year, it’s what’s going to happen next year because this is not a plateau. We are going to continue to see the loss,” says Shaul.

Missouri Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon testifies the alleged illegal machines can be found across the state, adding that the I-44 corridor between St. James and Lebanon has many of them. She testified this month before the House committee, saying the illegal machines are hurting public education in the Show-Me State.

Missouri Gaming Commission Executive Director David Grothaus has also testified before the committee, saying that any illegal gaming machines used in Missouri negatively impact casinos and the state Lottery, reducing taxes and funding for education and veterans.

The October 10th hearing at the Statehouse is expected to last for two to three hours. Shaul’s office tells Missourinet those who call ahead will have the opportunity to speak first at the hearing. Anyone wanting to testify on the issue should call E.J. Fleischmann in Chairman Shaul’s office. That number is (573) 751-2504.

Click here to listen to Brian Hauswirth’s full interview with Missouri House Special Interim Committee on Gaming Chairman Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, which was recorded on September 5, 2019 at the Statehouse in Jefferson City:

