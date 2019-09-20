Missouri man dies from vaping-related illness

The Department of Health and Senior Services says Missouri’s first vaping-related death is a man in his mid-40s. He died this week at a St. Louis Hospital – marking the eighth vaping-associated fatality in the country.

The state press release says there have been 22 reports of vaping-related illnesses in Missouri, including seven confirmed cases. The CDC says 530 confirmed and probable cases of vaping-related illnesses have been reported in 38 states and one U.S. territory.

The release does not say whether the man was vaping oil containing THC, a chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects. It does say he began vaping to treat chronic pain. Vaping products sold in stores have nicotine in them but are not used for pain control.

According to the Washington Post, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating cases involving black market vaping products that could be contaminated, including with THC. The agency has found the chemical in samples collected from patients who became ill from vaping.

