Southeast Missouri county makes region Agri-Ready

Pemiscot County, in southeast Missouri, is the latest Agri-Ready county designated by the Missouri Farmers Care Coalition. That makes southeast Missouri the first Agri-Ready region with every county there on board.

A Pemiscot county commissioner says they do everything possible to promote agriculture because it’s the county’s number-one business – where farmers grow soybeans, cotton, rice and wheat.

Counties partner with the Missouri Farmers Care Coalition in the Agri-Ready program to advance local ag enterprise, promote their counties as prime locations for business expansion and workforce readiness for ag careers.

By Julie Harker of Brownfield Ag News

