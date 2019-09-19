MLB recaps: Lead increases for Cardinals after Brewers and Cubs both lose. Royals lose in 11

>>Cards Cruise Past Nats Behind Wainwright

(St. Louis, MO) — Adam Wainwright permitted just an unearned run over seven innings as the Cardinals cruised past the Nationals 5-1 in St. Louis. Wainwright moved to 13-and-9 with the win. Carlos Martinez recorded the final four outs for his 21st save. Matt Wieters hit a two-run homer, while Tommy Edman added a solo shot and drove in two for the Redbirds, who took two-of-three in the series. Trea Turner doubled in the lone run in the seventh inning for the Nats, who have dropped four-of-six. Max Scherzer struck 11, but allowed all five runs over six-and-two-thirds frames to suffer the loss. He fell to 10-and-7.

>>Reds Edge Cubs In 10 Innings

(Chicago, IL) — Jose Iglesias doubled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Reds took down the Cubs 3-2 in Chicago. Eugenio Suarez hit his 48th home run of the season and set the single-season record for home runs hit by a Venezuelan-born player. Suarez is one behind the Mets’ Pete Alonso for the Major League lead. Amir Garrett got the win for the Reds, who have won five of their last seven. Willson Contreras homered for the Cubs. James Norwood took the loss for Chicago, which has dropped two straight.

>>Brewers Kept Quiet By Padres

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers struck out 14 times in six innings against Dinelson Lamet in a 2-1 loss to the Padres at Miller Park. Keston Hiura homered in the sixth for one of Milwaukee’s three hits. Adrian Houser took the loss. The Brewers had won 11 of their previous 12 games.

>>A’s Walk-Off Royals In 11th

(Oakland, CA) — Mark Canha’s two-out, 11th-inning double scored Jurickson Profar as the A’s walked off the Royals 1-0 in Oakland. A’s starter Homer Bailey struck out 11 over seven innings of three-hit ball. J.B. Wendelken got the win in relief for Oakland, which holds the top AL wild card spot. KC slugger Jorge Soler struck out with the bases loaded to end the top of the 11th. Starter Danny Duffy allowed two hits over seven innings. Jesse Hahn took the loss as the Royals dipped to 56-and-97.