Missouri Democratic lawmakers heading to GM Fairfax picket line Friday morning

At least seven Missouri Democratic state lawmakers will be joining striking autoworkers on the General Motors (GM) picket line Friday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

The massive 572-acre GM Fairfax Assembly and Stamping Plant is minutes away from downtown Kansas City, and makes the Cadillac XT4 and the Chevrolet Malibu.

Friday is day five of the nationwide United Auto Workers (UAW) strike, which impacts about 2,400 workers at the GM Fairfax plant.

Negotiations continue between the two sides, and GM released a video statement on Monday.

State Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, and at least six Missouri Democratic state representatives from the Kansas City region will join striking autoworkers on the picket line Friday morning at 11, as Kansas Governor Laura Kelly (D) did Thursday.

Senator Arthur’s office tells Missourinet she’ll be joined by State Reps. Jon Carpenter, D-Kansas City, Mark Ellebracht, D-Liberty, Wes Rogers, D-Kansas City, Matt Sain, D-Kansas City, Barbara Washington, D-Kansas City, and Robert Sauls, D-Independence.

Arthur says UAW members helped GM achieve record-level profits this past year. She says the strike is for fair wages and for affordable health care.

