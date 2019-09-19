Carp homers Cards past Cubs. Brewers gain second wild card spot

CARDINALS 5, CUBS 4, 10 INNINGS

Matt Carpenter homered in the 10th inning against

Craig Kimbrel in the All-Star closer’s return, and St. Louis

recovered after giving up three runs in the ninth.

Jack Flaherty shut down Chicago over eight innings,

and despite a tying three-run rally in the ninth, the Cubs dropped

a game behind Milwaukee for the second NL wild card and four games

behind St. Louis for first place in the NL Central.

Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo returned from a sprained right ankle,

homering in the third inning to tie

the game at 1. Flaherty allowed just three hits ball while allowing one run and striking out

eight.

BREWERS 5, PADRES 1

Lorenzo Cain homered before exiting with a sore

ankle, Milwaukee pitchers combined to strike out 16 and the Brewers

improved their playoff position by beating San Diego as Milwaukee moved within one game of Washington for the top NL

wild-card spot. The Brewers are in the second wild-card slot and

three games behind Central-leading St. Louis.

Ryan Braun put Milwaukee ahead with an RBI double in the first

inning off Joey Lucchesi (10-9). The Brewers added a run in the

third when Keston Huira doubled and later scored on Lucchesi’s wild

pitch.

Eric Hosmer’ homered for San Diego.