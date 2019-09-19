Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook
Mizzou-South Carolina preview
NFL pick’s expert helps you with five games to watch this weekend.
Your source for Missouri News and Sports
By Bill Pollock
Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook
Mizzou-South Carolina preview
NFL pick’s expert helps you with five games to watch this weekend.