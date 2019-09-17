GM workers speak from the picket line at Wentzville plant (AUDIO)

The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike is in its second day, sidelining thousands of GM employees at the sprawling Wentzville plant in eastern Missouri. Negotiations continue between the national union and the automaker. General Motors released this video statement on YouTube Monday.

Autoworker David French of St. Peters has been with GM for 41 years, and tells Missourinet he wants to see temporary workers in Wentzville get a better deal:

French and other autoworkers are getting $250 a week in strike pay from the union, for strike pay. GM’s Wentzville plant has about 4,600 employees, who produce vehicles such as the GMC Canyon and the Chevrolet Colorado.

Glenn Kage, president of UAW Local 2250 in Wentzville, says taxpayers revived GM in the past recession.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson says GM has 178 suppliers across Missouri, with the plant supporting 12,000 jobs statewide. The state of Missouri has been in talks with GM about expanding this plant. A month ago, the Department of Economic Development told Missourinet they are confident about the planned $1 billion capital investment in the plant, which would be bolstered by $5 million in Missouri tax credits signed into law this year.