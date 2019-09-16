Parson goes to California to find more business for Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson is meeting with Bay Area company leaders interested in expanding or investing in Missouri. A press release from his office says he also plans to visit west coast-based companies in agricultural technology, professional services, and financial services sectors with an existing presence in Missouri. It says he wants to thank them for their business and discuss additional ways to collaborate and create jobs here.

Parson’s California trip will be his third mission trip this year. Last month, he took a business trip to Australia to meet with executives there in the business world, especially in infrastructure and agriculture, to discuss investment and workforce development opportunities here. He also went on a trade mission to Europe in June – resulting in German company Bayer moving its crop sciences division to eastern Missouri and bringing 500 new jobs along with the expansion.

His trip will go through Tuesday, September 17.

The Missouri nonprofit Hawthorn Foundation funded the California trip.

