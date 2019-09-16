MLB recaps: Braun’s blast closes Cards’ gap in the Central. Cubs put up football numbers vs Bucs. Royals swept

>>Braun, Brewers Slam Cards In Ninth

(St. Louis, MO) — Ryan Braun hit a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning and the Brewers held on to beat the Cardinals 7-6 in St. Louis. Cory Spangenberg also homered for Milwaukee, which has won nine of its last 10 games. Matt Albers got the win. Josh Hader gave up a two-run homer in the ninth before posting his 33rd save. Harrison Bader homered twice, and Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman also went deep for St. Louis. John Gant took the loss.

>>Astros Rout Royals To Sweep Series

(Kansas City, MO) — Josh Reddick went 5-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored as the Astros routed the Royals 13-3 in Kansas City. Yuli Gurriel and Kyle Tucker also homered for Houston, which swept the three-game series. Wade Miley pitched six innings of two-run ball for the win. Jakob Junis took the loss for KC. Whit Merrifield had two singles to bring his AL-leading hit total to 193. The Royals are five losses away from 100.

>>Cubs Bombard Bucs Again For Sweep

(Chicago, IL) — Kris Bryant homered twice and drove in four runs as the Cubs mashed the Pirates 16-6 at Wrigley Field. Chicago hit five homers in all, with Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber and Jonathan Lucroy also connecting. Brad Wieck got the win in relief as the Cubs swept the three-game set with their fourth straight win overall. Pablo Reyes’ singled in two to highlight Pittsburgh’s five-run third. Trevor Williams gave up seven runs in less than three innings to take the loss. The Bucs gave up 47 runs in the series.