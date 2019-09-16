Chiefs seize early control of the AFC West after two games

Patrick Mahomes threw for 443 yards and four touchdowns to power the Chiefs to a 28-10 win over the Raiders in Oakland. Demarcus Robinson had six catches for 172 yards to go along with two touchdowns for Kansas City. Travis Kelce had 107 yards receiving and also scored. Mecole Hardman caught a touchdown as well. Charvarius Ward and Bashaud Breeland each had interceptions for the Chiefs, who improved to 2-and-0. Josh Jacobs rushed for 99 yards for the Raiders. Derek Carr threw for 198 yards and a touchdown but also tossed two interceptions. Oakland is 1-and-1.

Demarcus Robinson and Hardman combined for 233 yards and three touchdowns. The game was won in the second quarter, when Mahomes threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns. The Chiefs scored touchdowns on all four of their drives in the second quarter.

With the win, the Chiefs are now alone in first place in the AFC West after the Chargers fell to the Lions earlier on Sunday. At 1-1, the Raiders are tied with the Chargers for second place in the division. Denver lost on a last second field goal at home to Chicago. The Broncos are 0-2.