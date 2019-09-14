More work needed for Mizzou after final tuneup before SEC opener

The Missouri Tigers got off to a fast start and the game was never in doubt in a 50-0 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night. However, there is still more work to be done in preparation for their SEC opener next Saturday against South Carolina.

After being flagged for ten penalties in the first half last week against West Virginia, the Tigers were flagged six times against SEMO in the first half, including a rougher the punter call and two blocking infractions that brought back big gains.

Barry Odom wanted to see the Tigers take some more shots downfield in the pass game and Kelly Bryant was successful on two deep throws to Jalen Knox. Both set up short touchdowns. However, Bryant also got picked off in the endzone and left Brian Bannister out to dry on another deep pass that he threw into double team.

Mizzou got started quickly, putting up 27 points in the first 8:19 of the game.

Larry Rountree who had 86 yards on 11 carries took it untouched from three-yards out on the opening drive. On the ensuing drive, SEMO QB Daniel Santacaterina was hit as he threw and Cale Garrett picked it off and went 27 yards for a pick-six. After the first long completion from Bryant to Knox, Bryant hit Albert O on a fade and then just two minutes later, Richaud Floyd returned a punt 71 yards for his third career punt return for a TD.

The Tigers scored on a running play, pass play, defensive interception and a special teams play.

Mizzou outgained SEMO 192 to 45 in the first half.

The starters stayed in the game for the first ten minutes of the third quarter as Mizzou built a 47-0 lead. Tyler McCann kicked his second field goal of the game, and Tyler Badie added a six-yard touchdown run before the reserves took over.

McCann added a 52 yard field goal, his third of the night, early in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers improve to 2-1 and will host the Gamecocks next Saturday. Kickoff is still TBD.