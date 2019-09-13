MLB Recaps: Cards power past Rox, Royals win 4th straight series

The Cardinals smacked five home runs in four innings to power past the Rockies 10-3 in Denver.

Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong hit back-to-back shots to lead off the game and Rangel Ravelo led off the second with a 487-foot blast, the longest St. Louis home run since Statcast began tracking in 2015. Marcell Ozuna and Harrison Bader led off the third and fourth innings, respectively, by going deep, making it the first time in franchise history that the batter leading off the first four innings of a game homered.

Miles Mikolas tossed five innings of three-run ball to improve to 9-and-13 for the Cards, who avoided a three-game sweep.

St. Louis hosts the Brewers tonight with Adam Wainwright opposing Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser.

Hunter Dozier drilled a three-run homer in the sixth inning to break a two-all tie as the Royals doubled up the White Sox 6-3 in Chicago.

Jorge Soler added his 44th home run of the season for KC, which won its fourth straight series. Jorge Lopez pitched into the sixth inning for the win as he improved to 4-7. Ian Kennedy closed it out for his 29th save.

The Royals return to Kauffman Stadium tonight for a weekend series with the Astros. Danny Duffy will start the first game for Kansas City, while Houston will answer with Gerrit Cole, who leads the majors with 281 strikeouts. Zack Greinke, who began his career with the Royals, will start tomorrow for Houston.