MLB recaps: Desmond’s blast beats Cardinals. Brewers catch the Cubs. Soler socks the Sox with two dingers

>>Rockies Clip Cardinals On Desmond Homer

(Denver, CO) — Ian Desmond hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning as the Rockies clipped the Cardinals 2-1 in Denver. Tony Wolters tied the game with a double in the fifth. Antonio Senzatela picked up the win after throwing six innings of one-run ball for Colorado, which has won two in-a-row. Jairo Diaz Paul got his third save. Paul Goldschmidt doubled in the only run for St. Louis in the third. Dakota Hudson gave up runs in six innings, but took the tough-luck loss. The Cardinals have dropped two in-a-row.

>>Soler-Powered Royals Outslug White Sox

(Chicago, IL) — Jorge Soler went 4-for-5 with a pair of two-run homers to power the Royals to an 8-6 win over the White Sox in Chicago. Soler hiked his homer total to 43. Adalberto Mondesi, Bubba Starling and Ryan O’Hearn also connected for KC, which has won seven of its last 10 games. Mondesi had three hits, two RBI, scored three runs and swiped two bases. Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run shot and Jose Abreu a two-run blast for Chicago. Glenn Sparkman got the win. Reynaldo Lopez took the loss.

>>Moustakas Lifts Brewers Past Marlins

(Miami, FL) — Mike Moustakas’ second home run of the game broke a 5-all tie in the ninth inning to lift the Brewers to a 7-5 win over the Marlins in Miami. He earlier hit a three-run shot in his return from a wrist injury. Trent Grisham also went deep for Milwaukee in place of injured star Christian Yelich, who is out for the season with a fractured kneecap. Brent Suter got the win and Josh Hader his 30th save as the Crew won its sixth straight. Jose Urena took the loss for Miami. Isan Diaz and Garrett Cooper hit back-to-back homers for the Fish to tie the game at five in the fifth.

>>Padres, Paddack Keep Cubs Quiet

(San Diego, CA) — Chris Paddack and two relievers combined on a three-hitter as the Padres shut out the Cubs 4-0 in San Diego. Paddack fanned seven over six innings of three-hit ball for his ninth win. Manuel Margot went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and Wil Myers singled in two for the Friars. Margot also robbed Nicholas Castellanos of a home run as San Diego won for the fourth time in five tries. Cole Hamels allowed one run in four-and-a-third to take the loss for Chicago, which has lost five-of-six. The Cubs fell into a tie with the Brewers for the second NL wild card spot.