BillPollockShow – Cubbies are blue, Cards are still cool, plus #Mizzou and Jackie Blue (PODCAST)

No fan base is happy in the Central Division. Cardinals can’t be the Rockies, fans are sweating it out. The Cubs are dealing with a rash of injuries, their fans want Joe Maddon fired. The Brewers lost Christian Yelich, their fans are…wait, what? Getting excited?

Hot takes on that dump of a stadium in Oakland from Andy Reid, plus Patrick Mahomes tells us his ankle is fine.

Mizzou’s tailgate is Ozark Mountain Daredevils. You know the song, Jackie Blue. I talk with one of the founding band members…spoiler alert…he’s a big Tigers fan!