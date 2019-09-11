MLB recaps: Cards can’t solve Rox. Padres walk-off Cubs. Yelich done for the year in Milwaukee

>>Arenado’s Homer Lifts Rockies Over Cardinals

(Denver, CO) — Nolan Arenado’s two-run homer in the first inning was all it took for the Rockies to slide past the Cardinals 2-1 in Denver. Michael Wacha gave up both runs over four innings to take the loss. Paul Goldschmidt plated the lone run for St. Louis, which had won three of its previous four games. The series resumes tonight with Dakota Hudson facing Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela.

>>Padres Beat Cubs On Walk-Off Bases Loaded Walk

(San Diego, CA) — Manuel Margot’s walk-off, bases-loaded walk lifted the Padres to 9-8 win over the Cubs in San Diego. Steve Cishek was tagged with the loss after issuing three straight walks to end the game. Jason Heyward and Kris Bryant both homered twice for Chicago, which has dropped four of its last five. The series continues tonight with Cole Hamels opposing San Diego’s Chris Paddack.

>>Brewers Foil Fish With Sac-Fly In Ninth

(Miami, FL) — Tyler Austin’s pinch-hit, sac-fly in the ninth lifted the Brewers to a 4-3 win over the Marlins in Miami. Hernan Perez hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee, which has won five in-a-row. Junior Guerra got the win and Drew Pomeranz pitched the ninth to post his first save.

>>Yelich Out For Season With Fractured Kneecap

(Miami, FL) — The Brewers will play the rest of the way without reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich. He fractured his right kneecap fouling a ball off his leg in the first inning against the Marlins and will miss the rest of the season. Yelich finishes with a .329 average and 44 home runs.

>>Royals Fall To White Sox

(Chicago, IL) — Adalberto Mondesi, Ryan O’Hearn and Alex Gordon homered for Kansas City, but it was not enough as the Royals fell 7-3 to the White Sox in Chicago. Jakob Junis gave up a first inning grand slam to Eloy Jimenez and was charged with the loss. Whit Merrifield singled and doubled, bringing his hit total to a major league-leading 187. The Royals are 6-and-3 in their last nine.