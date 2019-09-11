Missourinet

Federal data shows Missouri’s uninsured rate slightly increases

New U.S. Census Bureau information says Missouri had an uninsured rate of 9.4% in 2018 – compared to 9.1% the previous year. That’s about 564,000 uninsured Missourians in 2018. The rate puts Missouri about 36th among other states.

Nationwide, the 2018 rate of 8.5% increased for the first time since 2009 with 27.5 million Americans without health insurance at any point during the year – up from 25.6 million the previous year.

The report shows the shift was mainly driven by a decline in Medicaid coverage.

The top seven states with the lowest uninsured rates have all expanded Medicaid, including neighboring Iowa.

To view the report, click here.

