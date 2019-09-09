UPDATE: Tyreek Hill will miss multiple weeks

Missourinet

(Jacksonville, FL)  —  Patrick Mahomes passed for 378 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Chiefs to a 40-26 win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville in the season opener.  Sammy Watkins had nine catches for a career-best 198 yards and three touchdowns.  Newly acquired running back LeSean McCoy rushed for 81 yards on 10 totes, but it could have been a costly win for Kansas City with Pro Bowl wideout Tyreek Hill hospitalized with a shoulder injury.  The Chiefs will play this coming Sunday in Oakland.

>>Report:  Hill Likely To Be Out A Few Weeks

(Jacksonville, FL)  —  Multiple-outlets report the Chiefs will be without Tyreek Hill for a few weeks.   The three-time Pro Bowl wideout suffered a shoulder injury in the 40-26 victory over the Jaguars and was taken to a Jacksonville hospital.  He will not require surgery on the injured sternal clavicular joint, but will be sidelined for a while.  Hill’s injury came two days after he signed a three-year 54-million dollar extension.

