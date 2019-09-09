MLB recaps: Flaherty dominates as Cardinals lead grows in the Central. Royals keep winning series

>>Flaherty, Cardinals Shut Down Pirates

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Jack Flaherty struck out 10 over eight shutout innings as the Cardinals blanked the Pirates 2-0 in Pittsburgh. Harrison Bader had an RBI single in the fifth and Paul Goldschmidt hit a run-scoring double in the sixth. Carlos Martinez threw a perfect ninth to pick up his 19th save. The Cards have won two-straight and now lead the Cubs by four and a half games for first place in the NL Central. They are off today before visiting the Rockies tomorrow night.

>>Brewers Outslug Cubs

(Milwaukee, WI) — Tyler Austin drilled a three-run home run in a five-run fourth inning to help push the Brewers past the Cubs 8-5 in Milwaukee. Jon Lester gave up all eight runs over five-and-a-third innings to take the loss for Chicago. Jason Heyward homered in the ninth for the Cubs, who lost their third straight and only lead the D’backs by a game-and-a-half for the second NL wild card spot. Chicago visits the Padres tonight with Kyle Hendricks opposing San Diego’s Cal Quantrill.

>>Marlins Shut Out Royals

(Miami, FL) — Sandy Alcantara pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout as the Marlins dethroned the Royals 9-0 in Miami to avoid a three-game sweep. KC left-hander Mike Montgomery was roughed up for five runs on eight hits over four innings. Relievers Kyle Zimmer and Eric Skoglund each pitched an inning and were charged with two runs. Despite the loss, the Royals won their third straight series for the first time in 2019.