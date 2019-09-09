Mizzou’s next opponent: Nationally ranked SEMO lets one get away in third quarter

#13 Montana State (1-1) rushed for 265 yards, had a pair of 100-yard rushers and scored 28 third-quarter points to beat #12 Southeast Missouri (1-1), 38-17, in front of a sellout crowd of 19,497 at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, MT. Isaiah Ifanse ran for 114 yards and Troy Andersen added 102 yards and two touchdowns as the Bobcats averaged nearly six yards per carry (5.8) for the night. MSU broke a 10-10 halftime deadlock by scoring 28 points in the third quarter and never looked back.

The Bobcats finished with 456 yards of total offense.