Mizzou’s Bolton named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Mizzou sophomore linebacker Nick Bolton is the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, after two interceptions in the Tigers 38-7 win over West Virginia last Saturday. He also career-highs in tackles (10), tackles for loss (3.0) to go with the pair of interceptions, one which was a 20-yard pick six.

Bolton’s interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter last Saturday was the Tigers’ first defensive score since Akial Byers recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the Tigers’ 38-0 victory over Arkansas last season.

Bolton is the first Mizzou player since Sean Weatherspoon (recorded a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 52-42 victory over Illinois on Aug. 30, 2008) to record two interceptions in the same game with at least one being a touchdown return.

Bolton became the first Tiger linebacker with a pair of interceptions in a game since 2015, when All-American Kentrell Brothers had two picks against Arkansas State.

The Tigers host Southeast Missouri State this Saturday.