Mizzou bounces back with dominating win. Odom “We’ve got a really good team”

Kelly Bryant threw three touchdown passes, Albert O caught two of those passes, Larry Rountree nearly broke 100 yards, the defense forced three turnovers and the Tigers opened their 2019 home schedule with a convincing 38-7 win over West Virginia.

Transfer quarterback Austin Kendall was just 15 of 25 for 137 yards and the Mountaineers defense was held to negative yards rushing until midway through the fourth quarter. WVU ended with just 171 yards.

Scoring Summary

FIRST QUARTER WVU MIZ FG 8:34 Tucker McCann 44 Yd Field Goal 9 plays, 34 yards, 2:46 0 3 TD 4:47 Albert Okwuegbunam 26 Yd pass from Kelly Bryant (Tucker McCann Kick) 3 plays, 72 yards, 0:40 0 10 SECOND QUARTER WVU MIZ TD 13:02 Larry Rountree III 10 Yd Run (Tucker McCann Kick) 11 plays, 59 yards, 3:53 0 17 TD 5:36 Albert Okwuegbunam 16 Yd pass from Kelly Bryant (Tucker McCann Kick) 12 plays, 72 yards, 4:44 0 24 TD 0:23 Barrett Banister 3 Yd pass from Kelly Bryant (Tucker McCann Kick) 11 plays, 47 yards, 1:43 0 31 FOURTH QUARTER WVU MIZ TD 12:07 Nick Bolton 20 Yd Interception Return (Tucker McCann Kick) 3 plays, 2 yards, 1:20 0 38 TD 5:13 George Campbell 46 Yd pass from Austin Kendall (Evan Staley Kick) 5 plays, 65 yards, 2:36 7 38