New Missouri law aims to shrink the number of offenders locked up

The Missouri Legislature passed and Gov. Mike Parson signed into law this year a bill intended to reduce the number of offenders being locked up in local jails and state prisons. House Bill 192, sponsored by Rep. Bruce DeGroot, R-Chesterfield, wipes out mandatory minimum sentences for some nonviolent crimes.

Brian Munzlinger is a former state Senator from northeast Missouri’s Williamstown. He is also a new member of the State Probation & Parole board.

Munzlinger tells Missourinet the law requires the parole board to evaluate whether those serving required minimums for nonviolent crimes should go free.

“A lot of that would be drug charges – minor drug charges,” says Munzlinger.

The law, which took effect Aug. 28, also intends to block the practice of throwing people back in jail for not paying for their previous jail bills.

