MLB recaps: Cardinals rally but lose late. Soler launches his 40th

>>Giants Rally Late To Beat Cardinals

(St. Louis, MO) — Kevin Pillar hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth to lift the Giants to a 9-8 victory over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Paul Goldschmidt had a double and triple and four RBI in the loss. Paul DeJong hit a solo shot for St. Louis, which leads the Cubs by two-and-a-half games in the NL Central. Six Cards relievers gave up nine runs over seven innings after starter Michael Wacha made it through two scoreless frames. He was pulled after pitching on only three days rest. Mike Shildt made the decision to save Wacha’s arm for the stretch run in late September. The series wraps up today with Dakota Hudson opposing San Fran’s Logan Webb.

>>Cubs At Brewers Tonight

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Cubs visit the rival Brewers tonight. José Quintana faces Milwaukee’s Chase Anderson. Chicago is coming off a two-game sweep of the Mariners at Wrigley Field. The Cubs trail the Cardinals by two-and-a-half games in the NL Central, but hold the second National League wild card spot

>>Soler Hits 40th In Royals’ 5-4 Win

(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals have a 40-homer hitter for the first time in franchise history. Jorge Soler belted his 40th in the fifth inning in the Kansas City 5-4 win over the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Hunter Dozier and Alex Gorden each contributed three hits to the win, while recently acquired Ryan McBroom added two hits and a RBI as KC won its fourth-in-a-row.