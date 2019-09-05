BillPollockShow – Plenty of optimism for #Mizzou to turn things around rough first week (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

My guest Matt Michaels tries to tell me that what happened in Wyoming was a fluke and that the Tigers can still rack up a ton of wins this year and even compete for the SEC East. He’s not ready to give up on the Tigers after one game. Before that, let’s get ready for the NFL season with our Bill Pollock Show NFL Pick ‘Em expert Jeff Parles. He’ll give you the winners for:

Chiefs-Jaguars

Rams-Panthers

Lions-Cardinals

Steelers-Patriots

Broncos-Raiders

Also, here’s your chance to win all season long from the podcast. Correctly pick the most winners each week and qualify for an end of season grand prize drawing. For all the details, follow this link to sign up.