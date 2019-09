Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

I’ve suspended Chiefs HC Andy Reid from the podcast until he gets a better personality. In the meantime enjoy hot takes from Patrick Mahomes.

The biggest scam artist in baseball…Edwin Jackson. He’s bilked MLB and fans of almost $79 million.

When it comes to tailgating entertainment…Mizzou is lacking