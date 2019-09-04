MLB WATCH: Flaherty pitches another gem for St. Louis. Soler power sets a Kansas City record

>>Flaherty’s Gem Leads Cardinals Past Giants

(St. Louis, MO) — Jack Flaherty fired eight innings of one-hit ball in the Cardinals’ 1-0 win over the Giants at Busch Stadium. Flaherty struck out eight to improve to 9-and-7. Marcell Ozuna hit a solo homer in the sixth for the game’s only run. St. Louis has won 11-of-13 and still leads the Cubs by three games in the NL Central. The series continues tonight with Michael Wacha facing San Fran’s Madison Bumgarner.

>>Cardinals Starter Jack Flaherty Named NL Pitcher Of The Month

(St. Louis, MO) — Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty is being recognized for possibly the most dominant stretch of his career. The right-hander was selected by MLB as the NL Pitcher of the Month for August. Flaherty topped Major League pitchers with a 0.71 ERA. He also won four of his five decisions in August.

>>Cards Catcher Moline Named NL Player Of The Week

(St. Louis, MO) — Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is adding another award to his mantle. The veteran backstop was recognized by MLB as the NL Player of the Week. The 37-year-old put together five multi-hit performances in as many starts last week. He hit .579 in that span with four homers, three doubles and eight RBI.

>>Soler Breaks Royals’ Homer Record In Walk-Off Win

(Kansas City, Mo) — Jorge Soler belted a three-run homer, his 39th to break the Royals’ single-season record, in a 6-5 walk-off win over the Tigers in Kansas City. Ryan O’Hearn’s pinch homer in the ninth won it. Alex Gordon drove in two runs with an eight inning single to put the Royals up, but closer Ian Kennedy blew a save. KC won its third straight.

>>Royals Will Start Junis Tonight

(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals will start Jakob Junis tonight in the middle game of this series with the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Junis is 8-and-12 with a 4.93 ERA. The Tigers will counter with Edwin Jackson, who is 3-and-8 with a 9.35 ERA. The Royals are moving left-hander Eric Skoglund to the bullpen after an 8.00 ERA in two starts. Jorge Lopez will replace him in the rotation, starting Friday in Miami.

>>Cubs Power Past M’s

(Chicago, IL) — Nicholas Castellanos smacked a three-run home run in the Cubs’ 6-1 win against the Mariners at Wrigley Field. Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber also went deep for Chicago, which swept the two-game series. Jon Lester struck out nine over six scoreless innings for the win. The Cubs are off today before beginning a four-game set against the Brewers in Milwaukee tomorrow night.

>>White Sox Rally To Beat Indians

(Cleveland, OH) — James McCann’s three-run homer was part of a four-run eighth as the White Sox came from behind to beat the Indians 6-5 in Cleveland. Eloy Jimenez went 3-for-4 with two homers, a double and three RBI. Evan Marshall got the win for the Sox, who snapped a seven-game skid. The series continues tonight with Iván Nova opposing Cleveland’s Shane Bieber.

>>Brewers Double Up Astros

(Milwaukee, WI) — Eric Thames’ three-run homer capped a four-run third inning and the Brewers went on to double up the Astros 4-2 at Miller Park. Ryan Braun’s RBI single tied it at one for Milwaukee. Jordan Lyles pitched six-and-a-third innings of two-run ball for his 10th win.

>>Yelich Home Run Chase

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers’ Christian Yelich is still one off the major league home run lead. He went 1-for-3 against Houston and has 43 home runs on the season. Yelich trails the Angels’ Mike Trout, the Mets’ Pete Alonso and the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger, who all have 44.