Mizzou women’s basketball schedule released

The Southeastern Conference released Mizzou Women’s Basketball’s 2020 conference schedule Wednesday, as head coach Robin Pingeton’s team will host four teams who reached the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Pingeton’s squad is 54-9 over the last four seasons at home.
2019-20 SCHEDULE (All tipoff times TBD)
Oct. 24 vs. Truman State (exhibition)
Oct. 29 vs. Fontbonne (exhibition)
Nov. 5 vs. Western Illinois
Nov. 10 vs. Nebraska
Nov. 13 vs. Northern Iowa
Nov. 16 at Green Bay
Nov. 21 at South Dakota
Nov. 24 vs. SIU Edwardsville
Nov. 28 vs. New Mexico*
Nov. 29 vs. North Carolina*
Dec. 5 vs. Saint Louis
Dec. 8 at UMKC
Dec. 15 at Missouri State
Dec. 18 vs. Princeton
Dec. 20 vs. Illinois
Jan. 2 at Tennessee
Jan. 5 vs. LSU
Jan. 9 vs. Mississippi State
Jan. 12 at Arkansas
Jan. 16 vs. South Carolina
Jan. 19 at Ole Miss
Jan. 26 at Texas A&M
Jan. 30 vs. Kentucky
Feb. 2 vs. Arkansas
Feb. 6 at Georgia
Feb. 10 at LSU
Feb. 16 vs. Florida
Feb. 20 at Vanderbilt
Feb. 23 vs. Ole Miss
Feb. 27 vs. Auburn
March 1 at Alabama