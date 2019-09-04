Mizzou women’s basketball schedule released

The Southeastern Conference released Mizzou Women’s Basketball’s 2020 conference schedule Wednesday, as head coach Robin Pingeton’s team will host four teams who reached the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Pingeton’s squad is 54-9 over the last four seasons at home.

2019-20 SCHEDULE (All tipoff times TBD)

Oct. 24 vs. Truman State (exhibition)

Oct. 29 vs. Fontbonne (exhibition)

Nov. 5 vs. Western Illinois

Nov. 10 vs. Nebraska

Nov. 13 vs. Northern Iowa

Nov. 16 at Green Bay

Nov. 21 at South Dakota

Nov. 24 vs. SIU Edwardsville

Nov. 28 vs. New Mexico*

Nov. 29 vs. North Carolina*

Dec. 5 vs. Saint Louis

Dec. 8 at UMKC

Dec. 15 at Missouri State

Dec. 18 vs. Princeton

Dec. 20 vs. Illinois

Jan. 2 at Tennessee

Jan. 5 vs. LSU

Jan. 9 vs. Mississippi State

Jan. 12 at Arkansas

Jan. 16 vs. South Carolina

Jan. 19 at Ole Miss

Jan. 26 at Texas A&M

Jan. 30 vs. Kentucky

Feb. 2 vs. Arkansas

Feb. 6 at Georgia

Feb. 10 at LSU

Feb. 16 vs. Florida

Feb. 20 at Vanderbilt

Feb. 23 vs. Ole Miss

Feb. 27 vs. Auburn

March 1 at Alabama