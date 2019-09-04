How many Missouri crop damage complaints from pesticides have been made?

The Missouri Agriculture Department has had 151 complaints so far this year about alleged crop damage from pesticide drift – at least 80 of those are tied to the weed killer called Dicamba. At this time last year, the state had 220 drift complaints allegedly involving Dicamba. Two years ago, Missouri had received 315 Dicamba drift complaints.

According to the Agriculture Department, Butler County in southeast Missouri leads with 10 complaints, followed by northern Missouri’s Macon County with 8. See the full list here.

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, a Republican, signed legislation into law in 2017, increasing the penalties for the illegal use of pesticides. The bill authorized the state agency to issue a $10,000 penalty per violation. Chronic violators can be fined up to $25,000 per violation.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet