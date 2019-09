Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

I was thinking the way Jack Flaherty has been pitching, it’s almost like Bob Gibson. Then I thought “OK, you’re exaggerating.”

Then I looked at the numbers…and NO I’M NOT!

Ned Yostradamus thinks Jorge Soler can get even better! I agree.

Barry Odom made a choice not to have his players tackle much in fall camp. How big of a mistake was that?