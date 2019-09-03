Nestle Purina investing $115 million in southeast Missouri plant; 30 new jobs coming

One of the largest employers in southeast Missouri’s Bloomfield received a visit Tuesday from the governor, highlighting a major multi-million dollar expansion.

Governor Mike Parson traveled to Bloomfield to tour a Nestle Purina plant that’s undergoing a $115 million investment.

Nestle is the world’s largest food and beverage company.

Nestle’s Bloomfield plant employs about 340 Missourians. State Department of Economic Development (DED) Director Rob Dixon tells Missourinet the expansion is creating about 30 new jobs.

Dixon expects hiring to be complete by mid-2020.

The plant makes Tidy Cats brand cat litter, and the company says the expansion allows Purina to meet the growing demand from cat owners.

DED says the expansion is adding a 110,000 square foot processing and packaging facility.

State Rep. Herman Morse, R-Dexter, who represents Bloomfield in the Missouri House, has said the addition of “more high-quality jobs at Purina will be invaluable to the economy of Stoddard County and the surrounding area as it provides more opportunity for our local residents.”

Bloomfield, which is a town of about 1,900 residents, is located in Stoddard County. It’s north of Dexter.

Governor Parson says Purina has been in Missouri for 125 years and is committed to the Show-Me State.

The governor met with Nestle CEO Mark Schneider in Switzerland in June, during his first European trade mission. Parson says Nestle employs more than 3,500 Missourians in Bloomfield, Chesterfield, Earth City, Gray Summit, St. Joseph, St. Louis and Trenton.

