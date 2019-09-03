MLB recaps: Cardinals have best record since All-Star break.

>>Wainwright Carries Cards Past Giants

(St. Louis, MO) — Adam Wainwright fired seven shutout innings to carry the Cardinals past the Giants 3-1 at Busch Stadium. Martinez recorded the final four outs for his 17th save. Kolten Wong tripled in a run in the first inning, and Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong also plated runs for St. Louis. The Cards have won 10-of-12 and lead the Cubs by three games atop the NL Central. St. Louis has the NL’s best record since the All-Star break. The Redbirds and Giants continue their series tonight with Jack Flaherty opposing San Fran’s Dereck Rodríguez.

>>Cardinals Rounding Out September Call-Ups

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals’ September roster is taking shape. The club recalled infielder Edmundo Sosa yesterday. Sosa gets the call-up from the Memphis Redbirds following a season during which he hit .291 with 17 home runs and 62 RBI. Randy Arozarena will join the Cards today to round out the team’s September call-ups.

>>Royals Open Series Tonight With Tigers

(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals return to the diamond tonight to open a three-game home series with the Tigers, who have the worst record in the majors at 40-and-95. Left-hander Mike Montgomery will start the opener for Kansas City. The Royals are expected to activate first baseman Ryan McBroom, who was acquired in a trade Saturday from the Yankees. McBroom hit 26 homers in Triple-A this season.

>>Cubs Rally With 5-Run Seventh To Beat M’s

(Chicago, IL) — Kyle Schwarber’s three-run triple highlighted a five-run seventh inning in the Cubs’ 5-1 win over the Mariners at Wrigley Field. Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI single to start the rally and Addison Russell also drove in a run. David Phelps pitched a scoreless inning of relief to get the win. The Cubs hold the second NL wild card spot. The series continues tonight with Jon Lester facing Seattle’s Félix Hernández.