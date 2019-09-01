MLB recaps: Cardinals rally in ninth to sweep doubleheader.

CARDINALS 10, REDS 6, GAME 1

CARDINALS 3, REDS 2, GAME 2

Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader hit run-scoring singles during St. Louis’ two-run ninth inning, sending the Cardinals to a sweep of the day-night doubleheader. Tommy Edman singled and Yadier Molina was hit by a pitch from Raisel Iglesias (2-11) before Bader tied it at 2 with a single to left. Kevin Gausman then came in, and Carpenter’s pinch-hit single drove in Molina for the dramatic victory.

St. Louis (75-59) improved to 8-1 in its last nine games and moved 2+ games ahead of the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

BREWERS 2, CUBS 0

CHICAGO (AP) – Manny Pina drove in two runs with a first-inning single and Josh Hader finished a strong performance by Milwaukee’s bullpen. Ben Gamel added three hits as Milwaukee pulled within four games of Chicago for the second NL wild card. The Brewers used five pitchers in the six-hitter.

ROYALS 7, ORIOLES 5

Whit Merrifield hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning after Kansas City loaded the bases on three bunts. Bubba Starling hit his first homer at Kauffman Stadium after

growing up about 30 miles away, and Hunter Dozier connected for the 24th time this season for Kansas City. Scott Barlow (3-3) got the win with 1 2/3 perfect innings. Ian Kennedy pitched a perfect ninth for his 24th save.