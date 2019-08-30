WATCH: Soler closes in on Royals HR record. Cubs move closer to Cards on their off day

>>Royals Fall In Slugfest To A’s

(Kansas City, MO) — Jorge Soler [[ HOR-hay so-LARE ]] clubbed his 37th homer, one shy of the Royals’ single-season record, and drove in three runs, but it was not enough as the Oakland A’s won 9-8 at Kauffman Stadium. KC starter Glenn Sparkman failed to make it through the fifth inning, yielding seven runs to take the loss. The Royals are 3-and-9 in their last dozen games.

>>Royals Starting Skoglund Tonight

(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals continue this homestand with a three-game series against the Orioles. Left-hander Eric Skoglund [[ SKOH-glund ]] will make his second start for the Royals after beginning the season on the suspended list after testing positive for a MLB banned PED. Kansas City is 41 games below .500, while Baltimore is 45-games below.

>>Cubs Sweep Mets

(Flushing, NY) — Victor Caratini blasted a three-run home run and a solo shot as the Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Mets with a 4-1 win at Citi Field. Jon Lester tossed six innings of one-run ball to earn the win and Craig Kimbrel saved his 13th game of the season for Chicago. The Cubs trail the Cardinals by a game-and-a-half in the NL Central. They host the Brewers today with José Quintana facing Milwaukee’s Chase Anderson.

>>Cardinals Host Reds

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals host the Reds tonight. Dakota Hudson opposes Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer. Hudson leads all MLB rookies this season with 13 wins. The Cards have won nine-of-11.