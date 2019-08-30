NFL roundup: Chiefs prepare for Saturday’s cut-down day. Elliott holdout expected to continue

>>Chiefs Lose To Packers To End Preseason

(Green Bay, WI) — The Chiefs concluded their preseason with a 27-20 loss at Green Bay. Kansas City quarterback Kyle Shurmur completed 14 of 20 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked twice. Chase Litton went 11-for-19 for 62 yards and one touchdown. Rashard Davis had seven catches for 47 yards. Kansas City will kickoff the regular season on September 8th at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

>>Jones expects Elliott holdout to continue

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suspects former John Burrough’s High School star Ezekiel Elliott will miss regular-season games because of a holdout, but doesn’t think his star running back will be absent for all of them.

Elliott has two years remaining on his rookie contract but wants to be the NFL’s highest-paid running back after winning two rushing titles in his first three seasons. The fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft is due to make $3.9 million this season and $9.1 million in 2020.

”I’m operating as though right now he’s going to miss regular season games,” Jones said after the loss to the Bucs. ”My entire expectation for what we’re putting together as a team right now would anticipate with him holding out and not having any training camp, that he’s going to miss games. I just accept that.”

>>Former Chiefs Hunt rehabbing during suspension

Browns running back Kareem Hunt will spend part of his NFL suspension rehabbing after surgery. Hunt, who will serve an eight-game ban for two physical off-field altercations in 2018 while he played for Kansas City, had a sports hernia operation Thursday – hours before the Browns played Detroit in their exhibition finale.

Hunt had been expected to play in what would have been his last game until his ban ends in November. The Browns said the 24-year-old is expected to be fully recovered by the time he’s eligible to return to their roster for the Nov. 10 game against Buffalo.